ADELITAS WAY Sign Management Deal With FM Music Management; Band To Support FOZZY On Tour

Adelitas Way have entered into a management deal with FM Music Management. The band will be joinging FM Music Management’s roster which includes Nonpoint, Kataklysm, Through Fire, Royal Bliss, Deadset Society, Keith Wallen, Spoken and more. In addition, the band has announced that they will be on tour this summer in support of Fozzy beginning August 25th at the Saturn Stone Broken in Birmingham, AL.

"My Vision for Adelitas Way is clear and the mission is real, we are going to continue to master our craft and grow to a point that is part of setting a example for all artists who see our story! That takes a great team, I’m excited for Fuel Music/ The Vegas Syn to combine powers with an innovative forward thinking company with my friend Frank Mastalerz leading the way with FM Music Management. He has built a amazing team of music peers I’ve been working with for many years, and I’m looking forward to more exciting opportunities to grow. Let’s do what we do best." - Rick DeJesus, Adelitas Way

"We are excited to bring Adelitas Way into the FM Music Management family. Adelita's Way continues to evolve and push the envelope in rock, and Rick's passion and work ethic is unrivaled. We look forward to helping them continue to climb." - Dino Kourelis (FMM Partner/Manager)