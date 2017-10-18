ADIMIRON Premier “Stainless” Music Video

A music video for “Stainless”, a song from Adimiron’s upcoming Et Liber Eris album, is available for streaming below. The album will be released on November 3rd via Indie Recordings.

The band's self-awareness has pushed them to create a work purely uninhibited by any outside influences and literally in its own sphere. Fuelled by primitive emotions, the eight tracks lead the listener into the darkest depths of the human consciousness, evoking memories, unspoken thoughts that connect us inextricably with the intangible. Abandon yourself, disconnect from the chaos and Adimiron’s new release.

Et Liber Eris can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

Tracklisting:

“The Sentinel”

“Zero-Sum Game”

“Joshua Tree 37”

“The Coldwalker”

“As Long As It Takes”

“The Unsaid”

“Stainless”

“Zona Del Silencio”

“Stainless” video:

“Zona Del Silencio”:

“The Sentinel”: