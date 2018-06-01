ADIMIRON Releases “Zero-Sum Game” Music Video

Adimiron have released a video for “Zero-Sum Game”, a track from their new album Et Liber Eris, available via Indie Recordings. Watch below.

The band's self-awareness has pushed them to create a work purely uninhibited by any outside influences and literally in its own sphere. Fuelled by primitive emotions, the eight tracks on the new album lead the listener into the darkest depths of the human consciousness, evoking memories, unspoken thoughts that connect us inextricably with the intangible.

Tracklisting:

“The Sentinel”

“Zero-Sum Game”

“Joshua Tree 37”

“The Coldwalker”

“As Long As It Takes”

“The Unsaid”

“Stainless”

“Zona Del Silencio”

“Zero-Sum Game” video:

“As Long As It Takes” drum playthrough:

“Stainless” video:

“Zona Del Silencio”:

“The Sentinel”: