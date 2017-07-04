ADIMIRON To Release Et Liber Eris Album In November; New Single “The Sentinel” Streaming

“The Sentinel”, the first single from Adimiron’s upcoming Et Liber Eris album is available for streaming below. The album will be released on November 3rd via Indie Recordings. You can also listen to the single via the streaming services listed here.

The opening track of Adimiron's coming album will take you back to the golden days of progressive and atmospheric death metal, perhaps resembling the likes of Opeth on one end and Porcupine Tree on the other - this in a very much vibrant and unique manner.

Adimiron’s founder and composer Alessandro Castelli about the new track: “Our new journey starts with a jump into the darkest depths of the human consciousness, evoking memories, unspoken thoughts that connect us inextricably with the intangible. The Sentinel is there, ready to accompany us on our psychedelic trip, through reflections of what we feel but cannot touch. Enjoy these first minutes from Et Liber Eris, where the extreme soul of the band comes out and dissolves in a progressive, dramatic scenario.”

Et Liber Eris can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

Tracklisting:

“The Sentinel”

“Zero-Sum Game”

“Joshua Tree 37”

“The Coldwalker”

“As Long As It Takes”

“The Unsaid”

“Stainless”

“Zona Del Silencio”

“The Sentinel”:

The band's self-awareness has pushed them to create a work purely uninhibited by any outside influences and literally in its own sphere. Fuelled by primitive emotions, the eight tracks lead the listener into the darkest depths of the human consciousness, evoking memories, unspoken thoughts that connect us inextricably with the intangible. Abandon yourself, disconnect from the chaos and Adimiron’s new release.