ADLER'S APPETITE Perform GUNS N' ROSES Classics At M3 Rock Festival 2019 (Video)

On May 4th, Adler's Appetite - featuring original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler - performed a GN'R loaded set at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, Maryland. Adler was backed by vocalist Ariel Kamin, guitarist Michael Thomas, and bassist Tanya O'Callaghan. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Adler announced Ariel Kamin as the new singer for his band Adler's Appetite back in the summer of 2018. Kamin is the vocalist of Argentine GN'R tribute band Son Of A Gun. Constantine Maroulis (American Idol, Rock Of Ages) was the last singer behind the microphone for Adler's Appetite's dates earlier that year.