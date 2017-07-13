ADRENALINE MOB Announce Fall Tour With RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA
July 13, 2017, an hour ago
Hard rock/metal outfit Adrenaline Mob have announced dates for the second leg of their We The People North American tour. The trek will commence in Dayton, OH on August 18th and reach its final stop on September 23rd in Providence, RI.
Direct support will be provided by labelmates Righteous Vendetta, along with additional support from Dark Sky Choir. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 14th.
Tour dates:
August
18 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody’s
19 - Louisville, KY - Trixies
20 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse
22 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews
23 - Omaha, NE - Bourbon Saloon
25 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater
26 - Janesville, WI - The Black Bar
27 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center
29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Rusty Spur
30 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
31 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club
September
2 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
3 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West
6 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House
7 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North
8 - TBA
9 - Fayetteville, NC - The Drunk Horse Pub
10 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theater
12 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall
13 - Houston, TX - Walters
15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley
16 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine
17 - TBA
19 - Erie, PA - Sherlocks
20 - Waterford, NY - Chrome
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
22 - Rochester, NY - California Brew Haus
23 - Providence, RI - Firehouse 13