ADRENALINE MOB Announce Fall Tour With RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA

Hard rock/metal outfit Adrenaline Mob have announced dates for the second leg of their We The People North American tour. The trek will commence in Dayton, OH on August 18th and reach its final stop on September 23rd in Providence, RI.

Direct support will be provided by labelmates Righteous Vendetta, along with additional support from Dark Sky Choir. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 14th.

Tour dates:

August

18 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody’s

19 - Louisville, KY - Trixies

20 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse

22 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews

23 - Omaha, NE - Bourbon Saloon

25 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theater

26 - Janesville, WI - The Black Bar

27 - Ringle, WI - Q and Z Expo Center

29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Rusty Spur

30 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

31 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club

September

2 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

3 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile West

6 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

7 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

8 - TBA

9 - Fayetteville, NC - The Drunk Horse Pub

10 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theater

12 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

13 - Houston, TX - Walters

15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley

16 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

17 - TBA

19 - Erie, PA - Sherlocks

20 - Waterford, NY - Chrome

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

22 - Rochester, NY - California Brew Haus

23 - Providence, RI - Firehouse 13