ADRENALINE MOB Debut “King Of The Ring” Music Video; US Headline Tour Announced

New York-based hard rock veterans, Adrenaline Mob, will release their third studio album, We The People, on June 2nd via Century Media. The album is available today for digital and physical pre-order. Fans who pre-order a digital copy will also receive the song “King Of The Ring” as an instant grat track. Digital pre-orders are available now at this location and physical copies can be ordered here.

Adrenaline Mob have also debuted their new music video for the first single off We The People, titled "King Of The Ring". The video, which was shot in Long Island and directed by Ron Cote, also serves as an introduction to the new Adrenaline Mob rhythm section of bassist Dave Z and drummer Jordan Cannata. Watch the video below.

We The People tracklisting:

“King Of The Ring”

“We The People”

“The Killer's Inside”

“Bleeding Hands”

“Chasing Dragons”

“Til The Head Explodes”

“What You're Made Of”

“Raise 'Em Up”

“Ignorance & Greed”

“Blind Leading The Blind”

“Violent State Of Mind”

“Lords Of Thunder”

“Rebel Yell”

LP bonus tracks (featuring cover songs from Dearly Departed never before released on vinyl):

“Devil Went Down To Georgia”

“Snortin' Whiskey”

“Tie Your Mother Down”

“King Of The Ring” video:

Adrenaline Mob will embark on a 30 date US tour starting June 16th in Poughkeepsie, NY. Support on all dates will be provided by Canadian band The Wild!. A complete list of dates for the tour can be found below.

June

16 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft

17 - New York, NY - Marlin Room

18 - Haverhill, MA - The Whiskey Barrell

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock

21 - Rochester, NY - Harmony House

22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

27 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar

29 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem

July

1 - Everett, WA - Tony V Garage

3 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

7 - West Hollywood, CA - Viper Room

8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

9 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

12 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

14 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater

15 - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co.

16 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

17 - Greenacres, FL - Piepers Sports Bar

19 - Wilmington, NC - The Throne Theater

20 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

21 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz