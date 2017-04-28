ADRENALINE MOB Debut “King Of The Ring” Music Video; US Headline Tour Announced
April 28, 2017, 42 minutes ago
New York-based hard rock veterans, Adrenaline Mob, will release their third studio album, We The People, on June 2nd via Century Media. The album is available today for digital and physical pre-order. Fans who pre-order a digital copy will also receive the song “King Of The Ring” as an instant grat track. Digital pre-orders are available now at this location and physical copies can be ordered here.
Adrenaline Mob have also debuted their new music video for the first single off We The People, titled "King Of The Ring". The video, which was shot in Long Island and directed by Ron Cote, also serves as an introduction to the new Adrenaline Mob rhythm section of bassist Dave Z and drummer Jordan Cannata. Watch the video below.
We The People tracklisting:
“King Of The Ring”
“We The People”
“The Killer's Inside”
“Bleeding Hands”
“Chasing Dragons”
“Til The Head Explodes”
“What You're Made Of”
“Raise 'Em Up”
“Ignorance & Greed”
“Blind Leading The Blind”
“Violent State Of Mind”
“Lords Of Thunder”
“Rebel Yell”
LP bonus tracks (featuring cover songs from Dearly Departed never before released on vinyl):
“Devil Went Down To Georgia”
“Snortin' Whiskey”
“Tie Your Mother Down”
“King Of The Ring” video:
Adrenaline Mob will embark on a 30 date US tour starting June 16th in Poughkeepsie, NY. Support on all dates will be provided by Canadian band The Wild!. A complete list of dates for the tour can be found below.
June
16 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft
17 - New York, NY - Marlin Room
18 - Haverhill, MA - The Whiskey Barrell
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock
21 - Rochester, NY - Harmony House
22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
25 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
27 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar
29 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem
July
1 - Everett, WA - Tony V Garage
3 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
7 - West Hollywood, CA - Viper Room
8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
9 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock
11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
12 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
14 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater
15 - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co.
16 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
17 - Greenacres, FL - Piepers Sports Bar
19 - Wilmington, NC - The Throne Theater
20 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
21 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz