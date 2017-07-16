ADRENALINE MOB Frontman RUSSELL ALLEN Issues Statement Following Fatal Highway Accident - "I'm Overwhelmed With Sorrow"

The Gainesville Sun reported on July 14th that Adrenaline Mob was involved in a fatal accident in Florida on the way to a show. One person died and six others were injured when a tractor-trailer veered off Interstate 75 near Micanopy and struck the group’s RV that had pulled off the highway with a flat tire. Out of the nine people who were in the vehicles, one died, six were taken to area hospitals, and the other two declined medical treatment. Of the six injured, three were listed in critical condition and the other three in stable condition.

It was confirmed later that Adrenaline Mob bassist David Z. was the one fatality. Frontman Russell Allen has posted the following statement:

"Yesterday I was involved in an accident that took the life of my dear friend and bandmate, David Z, and left three of our crew in critical condition. I'm overwhelmed with sorrow. I am so grateful for the outpouring of love we have received from around the world. Please continue to pray for David's family during this difficult time. And those in critical condition.

I want to personally thank Marine Lance Cpl. Patrick Dumon for his bravery in assisting me pull our driver Jason from the wreckage and for attending to his wounds. And for helping me to secure and attend to Jane once I was able to get her free from the fire. Without his selfless act of courage I would not have been able to get them clear of the RV before it was engulfed in flames. On behalf of my band and crew I thank you."

ASO confirms 1 dead in multi-car crash on I-75 in Micanopy.



Traffic diverted in Alachua County at Exit 374.



Picture credit: @AlachuaSheriff pic.twitter.com/BoDvHk1qP4

— WCJB-TV20 (@WCJB20) July 14, 2017