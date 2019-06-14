ADRENALINE MOB Guitarist MIKE ORLANDO Talks New Project With LIVING COLOUR Vocalist COREY GLOVER (Audio)

On the latest episode of Talking Metal, Adrenaline Mob guitarist Mike Orlando announces his new project with Living Colour vocalist Corey Glover. Other interview topics include Les Paul, the new Sonic Stomp DVD, Adrenaline Mob, the Iridium club in NYC, Noturnall and much more.

Orlando recently released his Sonic Stomp DVD. It features drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, keyboardist Junior Carelli, and bassist Fernando Quesada. The DVD was recorded live in the studio in Brazil and features Orlando performing 12 killer tracks from his Sonic Stomp releases. The DVD includes full band performances and solo performances.

Check out the full band perforance of "Burn" below.

“I’m very excited to be releasing my first Sonic Stomp DVD and I’m thrilled the way it came out! Aquiles, Junior, Fernando & Foggy Filmes all did such an amazing job! It’s a pleasure and honor to work with them all.” - Mike Orlando

Sonic Stomp tracks performed include:

"Burn"

"Wheels In Motion"

"Game Show"

"Horizons"

"Full Speed X"

"Dig It"

"A Vision Of You"

"Shaga Duga"

"Changes"

"Sonic Stomp"

"Throwdown"

"Jam On It"

All music written, arranged, produced & owned by Mike Orlando. Mixed & Mastered at Sonic Stomp Studios by Mike Orlando.