ADRENALINE MOB Introduce New Drummer JORDAN CANNATA (Video)

US bashers Adrenaline Mob recently checked in with the following update:

"To all the AMOB fans/friends, we are extremely excited to announce that we have officially handed in the new Adrenaline Mob album to our label Century Media Records/Sony Music Entertainment! Release date, album title and all information coming real soon! Thank you for all the great continued support & we look forward to seeing you all out on the road... THE MOB IS BACK!"

The new album will feature the Adrenaline Mob debut of drummer Jordan Cannata. Check out the video clip below.

Following 2015's Dearly Departed, the forthcoming release was recorded by Adrenaline Mob guitarist Mike Orlando once again at his own Sonic Stomp Studio.

Mike checked in with the following update prior to recording the new album: "Myself and Russell are hard at work finishing up the writing and are heading into the studio to track the new Adrenaline Mob album in a few weeks time. The album is coming out great and we're both very excited on the sound and direction. We're extremely thrilled to be releasing our 3rd studio album on Century Media Records! Our expected release time will be early 2017.”

Stay tuned for more album details to be announced soon.

Adrenaline Mob lineup:

Russell Allen - Vocals

Mike Orlando - Guitar

Erik Leonhardt - Bass

Jordan Cannata - Drums