ADRENALINE MOB Involved In Fatal Crash In Florida

The Gainesville Sun is reporting Adrenaline Mob was involved in a earlier this afternoon in Florida. One person has died and six others were injured when a tractor-trailer veered off Interstate 75 near Micanopy and struck the group’s RV that had pulled off the highway with a flat tire.

Out of the nine people who were in the vehicles, one died, six were taken to area hospitals, and the other two declined medical treatment. Of the six injured, three were listed in critical condition and the other three in stable condition.

Adrenaline Mob soundman Robert Dressler, who was riding in the RV, said he heard a “boom” when the truck hit the RV. The band was scheduled to play tonight in St. Petersburg.

ASO confirms 1 dead in multi-car crash on I-75 in Micanopy.

Traffic diverted in Alachua County at Exit 374.

Picture credit: @AlachuaSheriff pic.twitter.com/BoDvHk1qP4 — WCJB-TV20 (@WCJB20) July 14, 2017





Crash on I-75 near Micanopy. FHP says there were three vehicles involved. One fatality confirmed at this point. pic.twitter.com/UMUaf8AtVS — Marissa Sarbak (@MarissaSarbak) July 14, 2017



