ADRENALINE MOB - “Lords Of Thunder” Guitar Playthrough With MIKE ORLANDO; Video

Guitar World has released this new video, in which Adrenaline Mob shredder Mike Orlando plays through the band's song, “Lord Of Thunder”. The track is featured on the band’s latest album, We The People.

Adrenaline Mob bassist David Z. was killed when a tractor trailer struck the band’s RV, which had pulled over with a flat tire on Interstate 75 on July 14th in Micanopy, Florida. The band was traveling from Biloxi, Mississippi, to St. Petersburg, Florida, where they were scheduled to perform. The RV was pulled over on the side of the interstate along with another vehicle traveling with it, when the truck collided with both vehicles on the shoulder and the RV caught fire.

In regards to the death of David Z., Mike Orlando issued the following statement: "I cannot begin to thank you all for all the prayers and thoughts. I'm trying to process and deal with this, physically and mentally... so I'm sorry for being vague. We've literally experienced hell on earth. I'm absolutely broken, both physical and mental. I love you Dave, I will miss you more then words can say. You were one of the sweetest souls I've ever known."