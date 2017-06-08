ADRENALINE MOB Release “King Of The Ring” Guitar Playthrough Video
June 8, 2017, 44 minutes ago
Adrenaline Mob founding member/guitarist Mike Orlando has released a guitar playthrough video for “King Of The Ring”, the opening track from the band’s new album, We The People, out now. The clip is available for streaming below.
We The People tracklisting:
“King Of The Ring”
“We The People”
“The Killer's Inside”
“Bleeding Hands”
“Chasing Dragons”
“Til The Head Explodes”
“What You're Made Of”
“Raise 'Em Up”
“Ignorance & Greed”
“Blind Leading The Blind”
“Violent State Of Mind”
“Lords Of Thunder”
“Rebel Yell”
LP bonus tracks (featuring cover songs from Dearly Departed never before released on vinyl):
“Devil Went Down To Georgia”
“Snortin' Whiskey”
“Tie Your Mother Down”
“King Of The Ring” guitar playthrough:
“Lords Of Thunder”:
"Chasing Dragons" lyric video:
“King Of The Ring” video:
Adrenaline Mob will embark on a 30 date US tour starting June 16th in Poughkeepsie, NY. Support on all dates will be provided by Canadian band The Wild!. A complete list of dates for the tour can be found below.
June
16 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft
17 - New York, NY - Marlin Room
18 - Haverhill, MA - The Whiskey Barrell
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock
21 - Rochester, NY - Harmony House
22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
25 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
27 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar
29 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem
July
1 - Everett, WA - Tony V Garage
3 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
7 - West Hollywood, CA - Viper Room
8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
9 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock
11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
12 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
14 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater
15 - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co.
16 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
17 - Greenacres, FL - Piepers Sports Bar
19 - Wilmington, NC - The Throne Theater
20 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
21 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz