ADRENALINE MOB Streaming “Chasing Dragons” Lyric Video
May 22, 2017, 37 minutes ago
Hard rock icons Adrenaline Mob have released the lyric video debut of their new single, "Chasing Dragons", taken from their upcoming album, We The People. Dealing with the growing opiate abuse issue that is having worldwide implications, the video reveals the horrible statistics that highlights this growing problem.
Download "Chasing Dragons" instantly when you preorder their new album via all digital platforms. Digital pre-orders are available now at this location and physical copies can be ordered here.
We The People tracklisting:
“King Of The Ring”
“We The People”
“The Killer's Inside”
“Bleeding Hands”
“Chasing Dragons”
“Til The Head Explodes”
“What You're Made Of”
“Raise 'Em Up”
“Ignorance & Greed”
“Blind Leading The Blind”
“Violent State Of Mind”
“Lords Of Thunder”
“Rebel Yell”
LP bonus tracks (featuring cover songs from Dearly Departed never before released on vinyl):
“Devil Went Down To Georgia”
“Snortin' Whiskey”
“Tie Your Mother Down”
"Chasing Dragons" lyric video:
“King Of The Ring” video:
Adrenaline Mob will embark on a 30 date US tour starting June 16th in Poughkeepsie, NY. Support on all dates will be provided by Canadian band The Wild!. A complete list of dates for the tour can be found below.
June
16 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft
17 - New York, NY - Marlin Room
18 - Haverhill, MA - The Whiskey Barrell
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock
21 - Rochester, NY - Harmony House
22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
25 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
27 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar
29 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem
July
1 - Everett, WA - Tony V Garage
3 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
6 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar
7 - West Hollywood, CA - Viper Room
8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
9 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock
11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
12 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
14 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater
15 - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co.
16 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
17 - Greenacres, FL - Piepers Sports Bar
19 - Wilmington, NC - The Throne Theater
20 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
21 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square
22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz