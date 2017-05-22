ADRENALINE MOB Streaming “Chasing Dragons” Lyric Video

Hard rock icons Adrenaline Mob have released the lyric video debut of their new single, "Chasing Dragons", taken from their upcoming album, We The People. Dealing with the growing opiate abuse issue that is having worldwide implications, the video reveals the horrible statistics that highlights this growing problem.

Download "Chasing Dragons" instantly when you preorder their new album via all digital platforms. Digital pre-orders are available now at this location and physical copies can be ordered here.

We The People tracklisting:

“King Of The Ring”

“We The People”

“The Killer's Inside”

“Bleeding Hands”

“Chasing Dragons”

“Til The Head Explodes”

“What You're Made Of”

“Raise 'Em Up”

“Ignorance & Greed”

“Blind Leading The Blind”

“Violent State Of Mind”

“Lords Of Thunder”

“Rebel Yell”

LP bonus tracks (featuring cover songs from Dearly Departed never before released on vinyl):

“Devil Went Down To Georgia”

“Snortin' Whiskey”

“Tie Your Mother Down”

"Chasing Dragons" lyric video:

“King Of The Ring” video:

Adrenaline Mob will embark on a 30 date US tour starting June 16th in Poughkeepsie, NY. Support on all dates will be provided by Canadian band The Wild!. A complete list of dates for the tour can be found below.

June

16 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft

17 - New York, NY - Marlin Room

18 - Haverhill, MA - The Whiskey Barrell

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock

21 - Rochester, NY - Harmony House

22 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

23 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

25 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

27 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Royal Bar

29 - Idaho Falls, ID - The Gem

July

1 - Everett, WA - Tony V Garage

3 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

6 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

7 - West Hollywood, CA - Viper Room

8 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

9 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

12 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

14 - St. Petersburg, FL - State Theater

15 - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co.

16 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

17 - Greenacres, FL - Piepers Sports Bar

19 - Wilmington, NC - The Throne Theater

20 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

21 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square

22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz