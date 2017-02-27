ADRENALINE RUSH Debut “Love Like Poison” Music Video

The release of Adrenaline Rush’s second album, Soul Survivor, is set for April 21st. Following the successful release of the band’s 2014 self-titled debut album, Adrenaline Rush are now ready to unleash their next infectious slice of hard, sleaze, melodic rock on the rock 'n roll masses. Check out a video for the new song “Love Like Poison”, available for streaming below.

This time, blond bombshell vocalist Tåve Wanning mainly collaborated with Fredrik Folkare (Firespawn, Unleashed), who brought fresh influences to the table that fit very well with Tåve’s ideas. The music has evolved and grown beyond what appeared on the debut. It is still melodic and definitely has an 80’s flavour, but also is a bit more complex, darker, and heavier than the previous album. The production is edgier and the guitar work once again pristine. Erik Martensson (Eclipse (Sweden)) was once again involved as a sounding board, co-writing a song and mastering the finished tracks.

“I didn’t want to make another album just like the first one,” Tåve says. “I’ve grown since we recorded the first, I am in a different place. And I feel the album reflects that. The new tracks really complement the old instead of replacing them; they add a new dimension and gives us a broader spectrum of songs to choose from when playing live.”

The band has also seen some changes. Former members Ludvig and Soufian left the band to focus on other endeavours and have been replaced by Sam Soderlindh (lead guitar) and Joel Fox (bass). Sam is a new face to most, a young guitarist with fast fingers and a lot of potential. Joel, on the other hand, has been around for a while in bands like Dynazty and Siniestro. Alexander Hagman and Marcus Johansson complete the band’s line-up on guitar and drums respectively.

The band is set to perform a few club gigs in Sweden, before appearing at the 4th annual Frontiers Rock Festival in Milano, Italy, on April 30th.

"Hope to see you at a gig. Until then… enjoy the Rush!" encourages Tåve!

Soul Survivor tracklisting:

“Adrenaline”

“Love Like Poison”

“Breaking The Chains”

“Soul Survivor”

“Stand My Ground”

“My Life”

“Break The Silence”

“Sinner”

“Shock Me”

“Wild Side”

“Don't Wake Me Up”

“Crash”

“Soul Survivor” (Acoustic Version - Bonus Track Digital Version)

“Love Like Poison” Video:

Band lineup:

Tave Wanning - lead vocals

Sam Soderlindh - lead guitar, vocals

Alexander Hagman - guitar, vocals

Joel Fox - bass, vocals

Marcus Johansson - drums