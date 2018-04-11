ADRIAN GALYSH Taps ALICE COOPER Drummer GLEN SOBEL For New Record

Guitarist Adrian Galysh has enlisted Alice Cooper stickman Glen Sobel to lend his talents to Venusian Sunrise: 20th Anniversary Edition. Sobel brings both world-class drumming and a wealth of experience to the project, including touring and recording with such legendary artists as: Paul Gilbert, Jennifer Batten, Tony MacAlpine, Beautiful Creatures, and, of course, Alice Cooper.

Galysh has been dazzling audiences for over 20 years, whether backed by his own band, or as sideman for ex-Scorpions guitar-god Uli Jon Roth. Prior to being recruited by legendary shock-rocker Alice Cooper, Sobel performed regularly with Galysh, making him an easy and evident choice for the project.

“Glen is the perfect drummer for instrumental guitar music,” declares Galysh. “His curriculum vitae of recordings with Gary Hoey, Jennifer Batten, Tony MacAlpine, Impellitteri, and Paul Gilbert, make his playing instinctively ideal to the genre.”

Galysh continues, “Glen is already familiar with the material, having played much of it live with me years ago. Of course, he also has the chops to take this record to the next level.”

Drums for Venusian Sunrise will be recorded by Ryan Greene (Megadeth, NOFX, Dishwalla) at Validus Recording in North Hollywood, California.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut release, Venusian Sunrise (1998), Galysh will be re-recording the entire work, recalling that, “Venusian Sunrise was recorded in my parent’s basement on a single Alesis 8-Track ADAT recorder. While the performances are commendable for their time, given limited resources at the age of 22 - it lacks what 20 years of experience and advancement in recording technology can now easily provide - richer guitar tones, advanced recording techniques, the palatial keyboard and realistic orchestral sounds of today, and maybe most importantly… real drums!”

Galysh adds, “The new version of Venusian Sunrise will be performed and recorded the way I wished I could have done it back then, but with the tools and know-how that didn’t exist in the day.”

Production limitations notwithstanding, Venusian Sunrise was one of Galysh’s best-selling albums, released during the halcyon years of compact disc sales and the burgeoning days of independent record labels. As an independent release it garnered coverage in guitar magazines and a growing number of online review websites, firmly establishing Galysh as an up-and-coming player in guitar circles of the time.

Venusian Sunrise: 20th Anniversary Edition will be released this summer and will be available at all online retailers. Pre-order here.

(Glen Sobel photo - Michael Miller, Adrian Galysh photo - Tamea Agle)