ADVENT OF BEDLAM Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; New Album Out In May

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Costa Rica's technical death metal destroyers Advent Of Bedlam and are set to release their new album entitled Human Portal Phenomenon May 4th on CD and Digital formats.

Hailing from Costa Rica, Advent Of Bedlam play intense, progressive and melodic technical death metal. Human Portal Phenomenon is a non-stop journey full of vile melodies, sick drumming and corrosive vocals. A furious manifestation of extreme blackened passages, inspired by different human phenomenon’s such as Nikola Tesla’s poem Fragments Of Olympian Gossip, as well as Orwellian hymns to concepts like debt, synapses and organ traffic. This album is the much anticipated third stereo swarm from Advent Of Bedlam, and was produced at Cavan Studio in Heredia, Costa Rica by the bands own guitarist Max Gutiérrez. VH1’s That Metal Show have proclaimed Advent Of Bedlam as 'Costa Rica’s best metal export', and Human Portal Phenomenon is an album that does that title justice.

Preorders can be found at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Human Portal Phenomenon”

“Olympus Mons”

“Born Of Synapses”

“The Ever Watchful Eye”

“A Liar’s Spit”

“A Human Farm”

“The Vanishing”

“Crown Of Greed”

“Comstockery”

“Vultures Of The World”

“A Human Farm”: