AEG Responds To OZZY OSBOURNE Lawsuit: "AEG Has Always Worked Hard To Put Artists First"

AEG has responded to an anti-trust lawsuit filed by Ozzy Osbourne presenting the first US legal challenge to AEG Live Chairman Jay Marciano's block-booking policy requiring artists who want to play the O2 arena in London to also play Staples Center in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday (March 21st), Osbourne filed suit in federal court, accusing AEG of violating anti-trust laws in the ongoing venue wars between AEG and Madison Square Garden, owners of the Forum in Los Angeles. Osbourne's attorney Daniel Wall with Latham Watkins accuses AEG of being a "monopolist" and trying to force Osbourne to play their venue in LA in exchange for a London date at the arena.

AEG has now responded, telling Billboard, “This suit is without merit and we will vigorously fight it. We welcome a closer look at the global live entertainment market and, specifically, our practices and the practices of our competition. AEG has always worked hard to put artists first. At the same time, we must respond to the actions of those we compete with, specifically Live Nation and Madison Square Garden. Fighting for a level playing field is fair competition at its core.”

