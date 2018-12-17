AENIMUS Discuss Recording Dreamcatcher Album; Video Trailer #5
December 17, 2018, 2 hours ago
Bay Area natives, Aenimus, will release their sophomore album, Dreamcatcher, on February 22nd via Nuclear Blast Records. In the fifth album trailer, band members discuss recording the album.
More video trailers can be found below.
Dreamcatcher is a concept album that draws inspiration from horror novels and movies,such as It, The Shining, Hannibal Lecter, and The Dead Zone. The album was recorded by the band while mixing and mastering were handled by Jamie King. The album features guest appearances from Mike Semesky (Intervals, The Haarp Machine), Jamie Hanks (I Declare War), Brian James (Fallujah), Sims Cashion and Leonardo Guzman.
Dreamcatcher will be available in the following formats:
- CD jewel
- Vinyl – black, purple w/ black splatter, blue w/ white splatter
- Album Cover Long sleeve
- Album Cover Hoodie
- Album Cover T-shirt
- CD + Web Design T-shirt + Poster Bundle
- Vinyl (purple w/ black splatter) + Web Design T-shirt + Poster Bundle
Pre-order your copy of Dreamcatcher and receive a download for "Before The Eons" instantly.
Dreamcatcher tracklisting:
"Before The Eons"
"Eternal"
"The Ritual"
"My Becoming"
"The Dark Triad"
"Between Iron And Silver"
"The Overlook"
"Caretaker"
"Second Sight"
"Day Zero"
"Dreamcatcher"
"Before The Eons" video:
Album trailers:
#1:
#2:
#3:
#4:
Aenimus will embark on the Death… Is Just The Beginning 2019 North American tour as direct support for co-headliners and label mates Hypocrisy and Fleshgod Apocalypse. The tour kicks off on March 15th at the The Regent in Los Angeles and will make stops in Richmond, Toronto and New York before concluding in Oakland, CA on April 15th.
March
15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
16 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
20 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
21 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!
24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
26 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood
29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
April
1 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona
2 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
3 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B
7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange
9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
15 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
Aenimus is:
Alex Green - Vocals
Sean Swafford - Guitar
Jordan Rush - Guitar
Seth Stone - Bass
Cody Pulliam - Drums