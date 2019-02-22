AENIMUS – “Eternal” Lyric Video Featuring SIMS CASHION Released

With an arsenal of technical skills ready to unleash upon the world, Bay Area natives Aenimus have released their sophomore album, Dreamcatcher via Nuclear Blast Records. New lyric video for the track “Eternal” featuring Sims Cashion can be seen below:

Aenimus comments, "We are so excited to finally release our sophomore album Dreamcatcher for everyone to experience. It's been a long wait for everyone since our debut album Transcend Reality back in 2013 and the fact we can share this work of art we created for you all is an incredible feeling. We are very proud of Dreamcatcher and what we accomplished with this record and hope that you all will cherish it as well. Enjoy our latest single and lyric video for "Eternal" and come see us on the road these next two months."

Tonight, the band celebrate their album release at The Siren's Lounge in Eureka, CA. It is the kick off of their West coast dates before leading on the Death Is Just The Beginning tour. Joining the band on dates is Interloper.

Dreamcatcher is a concept album that draws inspiration from horror novels and movies,such as It, The Shining, Hannibal Lecter, and The Dead Zone. The album was recorded by the band while mixing and mastering were handled by Jamie King. The album features guest appearances from Mike Semesky (Intervals, The Haarp Machine), Jamie Hanks (I Declare War), Brian James (Fallujah), Sims Cashion and Leonardo Guzman.

Dreamcatcher is available in the following formats:

- CD jewel

- Vinyl – black, purple w/ black splatter, blue w/ white splatter

- Album Cover Long sleeve

- Album Cover Hoodie

- Album Cover T-shirt

- CD + Web Design T-shirt + Poster Bundle

- Vinyl (purple w/ black splatter) + Web Design T-shirt + Poster Bundle

Dreamcatcher tracklisting:

"Before The Eons"

"Eternal"

"The Ritual"

"My Becoming"

"The Dark Triad"

"Between Iron And Silver"

"The Overlook"

"Caretaker"

"Second Sight"

"Day Zero"

"Dreamcatcher"

February

22 - The Siren's Song Tavern - Eureka CA

23 - The Third Street Pub - Bend, OR

24 - The PIN - Spokane, WA

25 - The Shredder - Boise, ID

28 - Eclipse - Albuquerque, NM

March

1 - Eagle Aerie Hall - Henderson, NV

2 - PBW - Pomona, CA

3 - The Boardwalk - Orangevale, CA

Aenimus will embark on the Death… Is Just The Beginning 2019 North American tour as direct support for co-headliners and label mates Hypocrisy and Fleshgod Apocalypse. The tour kicks off on March 15th at the The Regent in Los Angeles and will make stops in Richmond, Toronto and New York before concluding in Oakland, CA on April 15th.

March

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

16 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

20 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

21 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona

2 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

3 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

Aenimus is:

Alex Green - Vocals

Sean Swafford - Guitar

Jordan Rush - Guitar

Seth Stone - Bass

Cody Pulliam - Drums