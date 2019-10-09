AENIMUS Release Drum Playthrough Video For "Between Iron And Silver"; North American Tour With ENSIFERUM Kicks Off In November
October 9, 2019, an hour ago
Bay Area natives, Aenimus, have released drummer Cody Pulliam's new playthrough for the song "Between Iron And Silver", from their sophomore album, Dreamcatcher.
Cody Pulliam comments, “Real stoked to present my playthrough for one of our favorite songs off of Dreamcatcher, 'Between Iron And Silver'! This song challenged me to focus on when it’s appropriate, to be fast and flashy as a drummer, and when to sit back and compliment the song and let the other instruments speak. Thank you to Chris P. Billz and Jeremy Klein at Abyssal Lair Studios for helping me track and film this playthrough. Hope you all enjoy it 🤘”
Get your tickets now to watch Aenimus perform this song every night on their upcoming tour with Ensiferum, Kalmah, and Abigail Williams.
Tour dates:
November
14 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
15 - Reading, PA - Reverb
16 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's
17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
18 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
19 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
20 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
23 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
24 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
26 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
27 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
December
1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
5 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
6 - TBA
7 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
8 - Brooklyn, NY - The Warsaw