AENIMUS Release Drum Playthrough Video For "Between Iron And Silver"; North American Tour With ENSIFERUM Kicks Off In November

Bay Area natives, Aenimus, have released drummer Cody Pulliam's new playthrough for the song "Between Iron And Silver", from their sophomore album, Dreamcatcher.

Cody Pulliam comments, “Real stoked to present my playthrough for one of our favorite songs off of Dreamcatcher, 'Between Iron And Silver'! This song challenged me to focus on when it’s appropriate, to be fast and flashy as a drummer, and when to sit back and compliment the song and let the other instruments speak. Thank you to Chris P. Billz and Jeremy Klein at Abyssal Lair Studios for helping me track and film this playthrough. Hope you all enjoy it 🤘”

Get your tickets now to watch Aenimus perform this song every night on their upcoming tour with Ensiferum, Kalmah, and Abigail Williams.

Tour dates:

November

14 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

15 - Reading, PA - Reverb

16 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's

17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

18 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

19 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

20 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

23 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

24 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

26 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

27 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

December

1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

5 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

6 - TBA

7 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

8 - Brooklyn, NY - The Warsaw