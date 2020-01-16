AENIMUS Release "Eternal" Bass Playthrough Video

Bay Area natives, Aenimus, have released a bass playthrough video for "Eternal", a track from their sophomore album, Dreamcatcher, available via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch below:

Dreamcatcher is a concept album that draws inspiration from horror novels and movies,such as It, The Shining, Hannibal Lecter, and The Dead Zone. The album was recorded by the band while mixing and mastering were handled by Jamie King. The album features guest appearances from Mike Semesky (Intervals, The Haarp Machine), Jamie Hanks (I Declare War), Brian James (Fallujah), Sims Cashion and Leonardo Guzman.

Dreamcatcher tracklisting:

"Before The Eons"

"Eternal"

"The Ritual"

"My Becoming"

"The Dark Triad"

"Between Iron And Silver"

"The Overlook"

"Caretaker"

"Second Sight"

"Day Zero"

"Dreamcatcher"

"Eternal” lyric video:

"The Dark Triad":

"Before The Eons" video:

Aenimus is:

Alex Green - Vocals

Sean Swafford - Guitar

Jordan Rush - Guitar

Seth Stone - Bass

Cody Pulliam - Drums