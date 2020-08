AENIMUS Release Official Bass Playthrough Video For "The Dark Triad"

Bay Area natives, Aenimus, have released a bass playthrough video for "The Dark Triad", a track from the band's most recent offering, Dreamcatcher. Watch below:

Dreamcatcher tracklisting:

"Before The Eons"

"Eternal"

"The Ritual"

"My Becoming"

"The Dark Triad"

"Between Iron And Silver"

"The Overlook"

"Caretaker"

"Second Sight"

"Day Zero"

"Dreamcatcher"

"Between Iron And Silver" video:

"Eternal” lyric video:

"The Dark Triad":

"Before The Eons" video: