AENIMUS Release "Second Sight" Dual Guitar Playthrough Video

Bay Area natives Aenimus have released a dual guitar playthrough video for "Second Sight", a track from their sophomore album, Dreamcatcher, available via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch below:

Dreamcatcher is a concept album that draws inspiration from horror novels and movies,such as It, The Shining, Hannibal Lecter, and The Dead Zone. The album was recorded by the band while mixing and mastering were handled by Jamie King. The album features guest appearances from Mike Semesky (Intervals, The Haarp Machine), Jamie Hanks (I Declare War), Brian James (Fallujah), Sims Cashion and Leonardo Guzman.

Order your copy of Dreamcatcher now.

Dreamcatcher tracklisting:

"Before The Eons"

"Eternal"

"The Ritual"

"My Becoming"

"The Dark Triad"

"Between Iron And Silver"

"The Overlook"

"Caretaker"

"Second Sight"

"Day Zero"

"Dreamcatcher"

"The Ritual" bass playthrough:

"The Overlook" drum playthrough:

"Eternal” lyric video:

"The Dark Triad":

"Before The Eons" video:

The band are currently performing a string of West coast dates. Joining them is Interloper.

February

28 - Eclipse - Albuquerque, NM

March

1 - Eagle Aerie Hall - Henderson, NV

2 - PBW - Pomona, CA

3 - The Boardwalk - Orangevale, CA

Aenimus will embark on the Death… Is Just The Beginning 2019 North American tour as direct support for co-headliners and label mates Hypocrisy and Fleshgod Apocalypse. The tour kicks off on March 15th at the The Regent in Los Angeles and will make stops in Richmond, Toronto and New York before concluding in Oakland, CA on April 15th.

March

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

16 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

20 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

21 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

23 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live!

24 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

26 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Théâtre Corona

2 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

3 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

Aenimus is:

Alex Green - Vocals

Sean Swafford - Guitar

Jordan Rush - Guitar

Seth Stone - Bass

Cody Pulliam - Drums