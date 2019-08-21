AEPHANEMER - Melodic Death Metal Heavyweights To Re-Release Latest Album Via Napalm Records

Integrating elements of Scandinavian melodic death metal, Slavic traditional music and classical symphonics, Toulouse-based band, Aephanemer, have developed a sound that could likely influence a whole new generation of metal. After bursting onto the scene in 2014, followed by the release of their debut EP Know Thyself and their first full-length Memento Mori in 2016, the four-piece quickly began growing a loyal fanbase - ultimately making their mark as one of the best up and coming bands of the new wave of melodic death metal.

Due in part to their deft musicality, impressive live performances (including at festivals like Wacken Open Air) and fresh, modern sound, the band quickly gained the attention of leading rock and metal label Napalm Records, who will re-release Aephanemer's sophomore album, Prokopton, on October 25.

Aephanemer says: We are extremely excited by the upcoming release of our new album Prokopton! Napalm Records gave us the opportunity to release this album exactly as we had imagined it and we cannot wait to share it with you all. Prokopton is nothing but sincere melodic death metal coming straight from our hearts, and we hope you will enjoy it!"

Originally released in March 2019, Prokopton will now also be available in various LP, CD and bundle editions. The pre-order has just started, here.

Get a taste of Prokopton and watch the band's video for the blistering track "Bloodline" below.

Tracklisting:

"Prokopton"

"The Sovereign"

"Dissonance Within"

"Snowblind"

"At Eternity's Gate"

"Back Again"

"Bloodline"

"If I Should Die"

"Path Of The Wolf" (Bonus Track)

"Bloodline" video:

Furthermore, Aephanemer have teamed up with labelmates and metal pirates Alestorm for an extensive Canadian tour this fall. Make sure to catch this diverse and exciting live package at the following dates:

November

1 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

2 - Halifax, NS - Marquee Ballroom

3 - Moncton, NB - Le Caveau

5 - Montreal, QC - M Telus 6 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

7 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House 8 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House 9 - London, ON - Call the Office

11 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theate

12 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis 13 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room 14 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

15 - Kelowna, BC - Rutland Centennial Hall 16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater 17 - Victoria, BC - Upstairs Cabaret

Aephanemer only:

August

31 - Keudfest - Cossé-en-Champagne, France

September

6 - Metal Help Fest - Montpellier, France 21 - Folk Fest Zaragoza - Zaragoza, Spain

Aephanemer is:

Martin Hamiche - Lead Guitar

Marion Bascoul - Vocals & Rhythm Guitar

Lucie Woaye-Hune - Bass

Mickaël Bonnevialle - Drums

(Photo - Cédric Gleyal)