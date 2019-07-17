AEPHANEMER - Melodic Death Metal Overlords Sign Worldwide Deal With Napalm Records

Toulouse-based melodic death metal unit, Aephanemer, who burst into the metal scene in 2014, have signed a worldwide record deal with Napalm Records.

With their debut EP Know Thyself, followed by the first full-length, Memento Mori, in 2016, the band quickly began to grow a loyal fanbase and already left their big stamp in the current extreme metal scene and beyond. Integrating musical elements from Scandinavian melodic death metal, Slavic traditional music and classical symphonies, Aephanemer deliver such fresh and modern sound that could likely see them to influence a whole, new generation in metal.

After two years of songwriting and countless live performances, including a show at Wacken Open Air in 2018, Aephanemer have not just released their sophomore album, Prokopton, in March 2019, but have already gained the attention of Napalm Records.

"Over the course of three years I have been following Aephanemer and always impressively admired this French band's style of melodic death metal.“ A&R Sebastian Muench comments. "Napalm will re-release the unbelievable album Prokopton during late 2019 and fans of Wintersun, Children Of Bodom and Ensiferum should get excited! "Bienvenue" to the Napalm family!“

Says the band about their recent signing: "We are more than happy to announce we have signed with one of the leading heavy metal record labels, and house of many bands we love: Napalm Records! After five years as an independent band, we are committed to get the most out of this opportunity to reach the next level and focus on our dearest duties: creating music, playing it live, and meeting our supporters! Many great things are coming!"

See Aephanemer's new video for the track "Bloodline", taken from Prokopton, below:

Set for a re-release on vinyl and CD formats in late 2019 with Napalm Records, watch out for more news on Aephanemer to follow in the days ahead.

Lineup:

Martin Hamiche - Lead Guitar

Marion Bascoul - Vocals & Rhythm Guitar

Lucie Woaye-Hune - Bass

Mickaël Bonnevialle - Drums