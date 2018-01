AERACO Debut "Withered Rose" Lyric Video

Chicago based rock band Aeraco have released a lyric video for 'Withered Rose", featured on their Baptized By Fire album, released last year via Dark Star Records in association with MVD and Sony Music Entertainment. Watch below.

Baptized By Fire was produced by Aeraco, recorded and mixed by Bruce "Beast" Smith and mastered by Grammy award winning engineer Brian "BigBass" Gardner.

Tracklisting:

"Baptized By Fire"

"Stab In Dim Light"

"The Outlaw"

"Back With Vengeance"

"Withered Rose"

"In Vain"

"All I Know"

"Tequila & Lime"

"Lone Wolf"

"Fighting The Fame"

"In Hell We Trust"

"Cum To Rock"

"Bad"

"Withered Rose" lyric video:

"Baptized By Fire" video: