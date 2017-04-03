AERACO Release "Baptized By Fire" Video

Chicago based rock band Aeraco has released the official music video for the title track, "Baptized By Fire," from their forthcoming album, scheduled for release June 30th via Dark Star Records in association with MVD and Sony Music Entertainment.

Baptized By Fire was produced by Aeraco, recorded and mixed by Bruce "Beast" Smith and mastered by Grammy award winning engineer Brian "BigBass" Gardner.

"We are extremely proud of what we've done. All of our careers have led to this point and we feel like we were made to make this album. To say we're excited would be a huge understatement!" - Aeraco

Tracklisting:

"Baptized By Fire"

"Stab In Dim Light"

"The Outlaw"

"Back With Vengeance"

"Withered Rose"

"In Vain"

"All I Know"

"Tequila & Lime"

"Lone Wolf"

"Fighting The Fame"

"In Hell We Trust"

"Cum To Rock"

"Bad"