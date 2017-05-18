AEROSMITH - 50,000 Fans Attend First Show In Israel In 23 Years; Video Streaming

Aerosmith performed in front of a crowd of 50,000 fans at Tel Aviv, Israel’s Yarkon Park on Wednesday night , but technical issues during the group’s first gig in the country in 23 years left some fans cryin’, reports The Times Of Israel.

The Israel stop was the first on the rock band’s world tour, which will take it throughout Europe and the US. The concert’s setlist started with some lesser known Aerosmith tunes, before leading into “Livin’ On The Edge”, to the delight of the crowd. Frontman Steven Tyler crowed, “Tel Aviv, you’re living on the edge!”

According to some reports in the Israeli press, a number of fans left the concert early after being frustrated with the poor sound issues.

Read the full story at timesofisrael.com.

Aerosmith’s setlist:

“Let The Music Do The Talking”

“Young Lust”

“Cryin'”

“Livin' On The Edge”

“Rag Doll”

“Dude (Looks Like A Lady)”

“Crazy”

“Stop Messin' Around” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

“Oh Well” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

“Sweet Emotion”

“Seasons Of Wither”

“Hangman Jury” (first since 2011)

“Baby, Please Don't Go” (Joe Williams' Washboard Blues Singers cover)

“I Don't Want To Miss A Thing”

“Janie's Got A Gun”

“Come Together” (The Beatles cover)

“Love In An Elevator”

Encore:

“Dream On”

“Walk This Way”

A couple of fan-filmed clips from the show can be seen below: