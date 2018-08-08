AEROSMITH - American Pickers Find Band's Original Tour Van In Western Massachusetts

MassLive.com is reporting that the American Pickers have found a piece of rock and roll history in Western Massachusetts.

In a recent episode of the History channel hit, the duo of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz made their way to Massachusetts after receiving a tip that the original tour van of the legendary rock group Aerosmith was sitting on a property in Chesterfield.

Apparently, the van was on the property when the current owner, only identified as Phil, purchased the land a few years back. The pickers showed up in Chesterfield and met the owner, who told them the original owner of the van had a connection to the property, but he didn't have many details beyond that.

The pickers called a member of The Black Keys, who connected them with Joe Perry, lead guitarist of Aerosmith, which formed in Boston in 1970. Perry connected them with Ray Tabano, a guitarist and founding member of Aerosmith, who just happened to be in Stockbridge at the time.

Read more at MassLive.com. For more on American Pickers, head here.