AEROSMITH And Others Star In New Ad Campaign For Las Vegas; Video

Live Nation Las Vegas residency artists Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera and Aerosmith are starring in the ad for Las Vegas’ new slogan, “What Happens Here, Only Happens Here,” which continues to reinforce the legendary brand’s status as the paramount purveyor of adult freedom. The new campaign launched during the 62nd Grammy Awards, making Las Vegas the first destination to ever place a 60-second ad during the international broadcast and the first to debut the campaign with an emoji prompted by the campaign hashtag #OnlyVegas on Twitter.

Las Vegas tapped into its roster of star-studded resident performers to showcase the destination in a way that Only Vegas can. Aerosmith filmed their part during one of their “Deuces Are Wild” residency dates at Park Theater at Park MGM, while Christina Aguilera filmed her part on stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where she performs her residency, “The Xperience.” Shania Twain, who also performs her “Let’s Go!” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, was filmed riding a horse through Fremont Street Experience.

“Las Vegas stages have been graced for decades by the greatest legends of all time and it’s a privilege to be invited to join a community of such a diverse live performance history,” said Shania. “There is no greater place on earth to perform my music.”

The ad was filmed in Las Vegas and is airing on major national and network channels. For more information about Las Vegas, head here.

Aerosmith are set to play Boston’s famed Fenway Park. The hometown heroes will play Friday, September 18, with tickets on-sale to the public on January 31 at 10 AM, ET.

In the midst of celebrating 50 years as a band, Aerosmith was recently honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year for their considerable philanthropic efforts and undeniable impact on American music history, along with an their recent Grammys performance at Sunday nights Awards, but they also continue their record-breaking Las Vegas residency through 2020. Now they will have the ultimate celebration of their 50th Anniversary at Fenway Park for an incredible once-in-a-lifetime one-night only performance, in the city where it all began.

Aerosmith is one of the best-selling American rock bands of all-time, having sold over 150 million albums worldwide and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With 25 gold albums, 18 platinum albums, and 12 multi-platinum albums, they hold the record for the most total certifications by an American band and are tied for the most multi-platinum albums by an American band. The band has scored 21 Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including nine #1 Mainstream Rock hits. They are the recipients of countless awards including four Grammys, six American Music Awards, four Billboard Awards, 10 MTV Video Music Awards and now MusiCares Person of the Year among many other honors. Proving that they can cross genre-boundaries with ease, these rock legends have even taken home a Soul Train Award for Best Rap Single for their remix of Run DMC's "Walk This Way."

For more information, visit Aerosmith.com.