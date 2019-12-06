AEROSMITH Announce Limited Run Of 2020 European Tour Dates

Aerosmith have announced dates for their 2020 European tour, beginning on Saturday, June 13 in Milan, Italy at the iDays Festival before continuing on throughout the rest of Europe, stopping at various countries including, Switzerland, Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Poland, UK, Hungary, Denmark, before concluding in Germany on July 27.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 13 at 9 AM at here.

The one and only Aerosmith, Steven Tyler (vocals), Joe Perry (lead guitar), Brad Whitford (guitar), Tom Hamilton (bass), and Joey Kramer (drums) are a living piece of American music history, having sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, countless awards and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, there’s not much that this band haven’t accomplished in their five decades since forming.

They are the recipients of endless awards, including four Grammys, eight American Music Awards, six Billboard Awards, and 12 MTV Video Music Awards, as well as crossing all genre boundaries taking home a Soul Train Award for Best Rap Single for their remix of Run DMC's "Walk This Way." In January, Aerosmith will be honored by the Recording Academy with the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year. Along with scores of multiplatinum albums, Aerosmith continues to inspire generations till this day making them one of the most beloved bands of all time!

In 2020, the legacy continues as Aerosmith celebrates the 50th anniversary of their formation by playing a string of European shows across the whole European continent taking them from Italy to Germany. This monumental 50th anniversary European Tour will come off the heels of Aerosmith’s wildly popular Las Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild, which kicked off April 6, 2019 and currently continues through June 4, 2020. The over 50-date residency at the Park MGM has already earned the group a #1 spot on Billboard’s Boxscore Chart and #2 on the Hot Tours Chart.

European dates:

June

13 - Milan, Italy - iDays

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

24 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

30 - Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

July

3 - Madrid, Spain - Wanda Stadium

6 - Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena

9 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

12 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

15 - London, UK - The O2

18 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

21 - Middelfart, Denmark - Rock Under Broen Pladsen

24 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskas Stadium

27 - Mönchengladbach, Germany - Sparkassenpark

Aero Force One pre-sales will begin Tuesday December 10 at 9 AM, local. VIP packages will be on sale December 10 at 9 AM exclusively for Aero Force One Members. Public on sale will begin Wednesday December 13 at 8 AM, local.