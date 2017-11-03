AEROSMITH - Aries Gold Limited Edition Watch Available

An idea that sparks a watch collaboration can come from anywhere, reports A Blog To Watch. Some brands look to the world of motorsports while others get their ideas from aviation-inspired designs.

Those are two pretty popular sources of inspiration, but not for Singapore-based Aries Gold. Aries Gold was started by CK Woo in 1970 and is the only watch manufacturer in Singapore with all watches designed and assembled in their home country.

After a successful collaboration timepiece with the Foo Fighters – that sold out in just two months – the watchmaker is hitting the stage with another group of rock legends, Aerosmith. The Aries Gold Aerosmith limited edition watch is the brand's latest collaboration, and one that offers a bold, loud, and eccentric look that matches the high-volume intensity of the band that inspired it.

Coming in at 46mm in diameter and 11mm thick, the Aries Gold Aerosmith limited edition isn't a shy watch by any means. But, Aries Gold designed it to wear comfortably thanks to the large, curved lugs that integrate nicely with the genuine leather strap. Also, like many of their timepieces, Aries Gold is offering the watch in a variety of case colors to match your style. The watch also boasts 50m of water resistance in case those after-show pool parties get a little out of hand.

