AEROSMITH – BARBRA STREISAND Inspired #1 Hit “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”

Iconic singer and actress Barbra Streisand revealed that was the inspiration behind Aerosmith’s 1998 #1 hit, “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing”.

In an Instagram post, Streisand relayed, “Last night I was working on my book and had the news on in the background (which started driving me nuts)… so I changed the channel and heard Katie Kadan on The Voice singing the hit song ‘I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,' Fun fact… this song was inspired by an interview I did with Jim [her husband James Brolin] on 20/20 when we first met! In the interview, I told Barbara Walters that Jim said to me one night as we were falling asleep, ‘I don’t want to fall asleep, ’cause I’ll miss you.’ Songwriter Diane Warren was watching that night and wrote a song around that line — Aerosmith took it to #1!”