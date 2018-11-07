AEROSMITH Bassist TOM HAMILTON Partners With Primary Wave Music Publishing; Deal Includes Rights To Classic Hits Including “Sweet Emotion” And “Janie’s Got A Gun”

Primary Wave Music Publishing continues to dramatically expand, announcing today a new acquisition. The firm, which is considered one of the leading US independent publishing companies, announces their partnership with Tom Hamilton, the songwriter and bassist in the Grammy-award winning and legendary rock band, Aerosmith.

The agreement includes some of Hamilton’s biggest hits for Aerosmith including “Sweet Emotion” and “Janie’s Got A Gun”. Released by Columbia Records in April 1975, “Sweet Emotion” was the first single off the band’s Toys In The Attic album. The single was Aerosmith’s first Top 40 hit and sold over three million digital downloads. “Janie’s Got A Gun” was released as the second single from their album Pump and shot to #4 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Tom Hamilton is a co-founding member, bassist and songwriter for the legendary rock band, Aerosmith. At age 14 he joined a local band with an open bass position where he met guitarist Joe Perry and later, Steven Tyler, who would become the band’s lead singer. Formed in 1971, Aerosmith went on to become one of the best-selling American rock bands of all time with over 150 million records sold worldwide, including 70 million in the US alone. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees have received 25 Gold albums, 18 Platinum albums, and 12 multi-platinum albums making them the record holder for the most total RIAA certifications by an American band. The iconic band has had 21 Top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 (including “Sweet Emotion” and “Janie’s Got A Gun”), they’ve won 4 Grammy awards, 6 American Music Awards, and 10 MTV Video Music Awards. To this day, Aerosmith continues to be one of the most powerful and electric forces in popular music.

“We are thrilled to begin this partnership with the legendary Tom Hamilton,” says Adam Lowenberg, CMO, Primary Wave Music Publishing. “We couldn’t be prouder and more excited to have him join the Primary Wave family.”

Tom’s manager and attorney Jeremy Rosen adds, “It seems like just yesterday when Larry Mestel shared his vision for Primary Wave; a marketing company in publisher’s clothing. 12 years later, I am honored to facilitate a partnership with the legendary Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith, whose songs have helped shape the soundtrack of our lives for nearly 50 years.”