AEROSMITH, BON JOVI, BLACK SABBATH, IRON MAIDEN, LED ZEPPELIN, MOTÖRHEAD Documentaries Now Streaming On Amazon

Music documentaries about Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, and others were added as new streaming content to Amazon Prime this last week, reports Vintage Vinyl News. A partial selection of titles is listed below, to view the complete roster visit this location.

Aerosmith: In Performance - Featuring extensive archive interviews, classic live footage this unique in-depth review of the band and its music provides a fascinating insight into what it took to make Aerosmith into rock legends. Also featured are interviews with some of those closest to the band.

Bon Jovi: In Performance - With rare footage of Bon Jovi in performance, and interviews with leading journalists and musicians, we look at what made the band so successful.

Black Sabbath: In Their Own Words - Drawing on archive film of Black Sabbath in performance, and first hand accounts from band members Glenn hughes and Geezer Butler we strip away the veneer to see what made the band what they were.

Iron Maiden: Men Behind the Mask - Maiden members Paul Di'Anno and Dennis Stratton give the inside scoop on the carnage wreaked behind the scenes, and one time keyboardist for the boys and now leading club promoter Tony Moore talks about his time in the band and the bigger scene surrounding it. A combination of archive interview and performance footage completes the picture.

Iron Maiden: World's Greatest Albums - With the release of their first album in 1981, Iron Maiden set themselves at the forefront of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. Learn the story of the making of a classic album with a frank interview with Paul Di'Annio, Dennis Stratton and Tony Moore. This Program has not been endorsed by and is not an official release of Iron Madien, their management or associated companies.

Led Zeppelin: Up Close and Personal - This unique film draws on archive concert footage of Led Zeppelin performing live in Australia in 1972. Including interviews with all the band members and key members of their crew.

Led Zeppelin: Reflections - This unique film review draws on rare documentary footage of Led Zeppelin in performance and on tour in Australia during 1972 alongside the candid reflections of the band from television and radio archives around the world. We also hear the first hand accounts of insiders from the Zeppelin camp including the band's publicist BP Fallon and bodyguard Michael Francis.

Motörhead: The Bronze Era - This film is the white-knuckle critical review of the band's amazing rise to power from the very beginning to the departure of legendary axe-man"Fast" Eddie Clarke. Gerry Bron of Bronze Records recounts dealing with the most notorious band of the decade.