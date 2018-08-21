AEROSMITH Close MTV VMA's With "Dream On", "Toys In The Attic"; Band Joined By Rapper POST MALONE (Video)

Aerosmith closed last night's MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City with performances of their classics “Dream On” and “Toys In The Attic”. Rapper Post Malone, who performed his track "Rockstar" before introducing Aerosmith, played guitar along with the band. Check out video of the performance below:

Viva Las Aerosmith! The Bad Boys from Boston will be heading to Sin City. Starting April 6th, 2019 the band will kick off their 18-date residency at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM. For VIP info and ticket options, head here. A video trailer can be found below.

Dates include:

April 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2, 4, 7, 9

Aerosmith VIP Experiences will be available as an upgrade to any ticket. VIP experiences may include a Meet & Greet with band members, exclusive Backstage Tour and access to the Aerosmith Memorabilia Exhibit. Click here for more details. Aerosmith performed on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 16th. Watch the band perform "Mama Kin" and "Big Ten Inch Record" below: