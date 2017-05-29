AEROSMITH Discuss Band’s Future - “As Long As The Band Is Playing The Way It Is Right Now, It’s Gonna Be For A Long Time,” Says STEVEN TYLER (Video)

In this video from Associated Press, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith reveal that they are going to keep going even with the band's 50th anniversary looming.

Says guitarist Joe Perry: “I thing that we’re gonna keep going. The way it looks to me is the band is gonna stay pretty active over the next few years ‘cause our 50th anniversary is coming up in two years, of when the band got together, and we’d like to see that happen.”

Singer Steve Tyler states: “I don’t know if it’ll continue forever, but as long as the band is playing the way it is right now, it’s gonna be for a long time.”

Aerosmith perform on May 30th at Waldbuhne in Berlin, Germany. Find their live itinerary here.

The band recently performed in front of a crowd of 50,000 fans at Tel Aviv, Israel’s Yarkon Park. The Israel stop was the first on the band’s world tour, which will take it throughout Europe and the US.

Aerosmith’s setlist:

“Let The Music Do The Talking”

“Young Lust”

“Cryin'”

“Livin' On The Edge”

“Rag Doll”

“Dude (Looks Like A Lady)”

“Crazy”

“Stop Messin' Around” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

“Oh Well” (Fleetwood Mac cover)

“Sweet Emotion”

“Seasons Of Wither”

“Hangman Jury” (first since 2011)

“Baby, Please Don't Go” (Joe Williams' Washboard Blues Singers cover)

“I Don't Want To Miss A Thing”

“Janie's Got A Gun”

“Come Together” (The Beatles cover)

“Love In An Elevator”

Encore:

“Dream On”

“Walk This Way”

A couple of fan-filmed clips from the show can be seen below: