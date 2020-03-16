AEROSMITH - "Don't Spread The Disease"

Legendary rockers Aerosmith have weighed in on the current Coronavirus pandemic. The Bad Boys from Boston took to social media with the following message:

"You may have it and not know it. Don’t spread the disease. Stay home as much as you can. Wash your hands often and try to keep 6 feet apart. Now is the time to engage online and not in person. It is not just about you, it’s about us... All of us!"

Aerosmith is scheduled to resume their Las Vegas residency at Park MGM on May 20th. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.