AEROSMITH Drummer JOEY KRAMER Absent From Last Night's Las Vegas Show; Drum Tech Fills In

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer was mysteriously absent last night (Tuesday, April 23) as the band continued their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas. It's reported that his drum tech, John Douglas, filled in.

Fans took to social media sharing footage from the show and concern for Joey (see below). Kramer had a health scare back in 2014 , and had to undergo heart surgery after collapsing on tour.

The next Deuces Are Wild show is scheduled for Friday, April 26.

Yes, John Douglas played all the show. That's why I'm asking what happened with JK or if he is ok...😯 pic.twitter.com/rRJH5uC8Gj — Diana Juárez (@DikaTyler) April 24, 2019

The Deuces Are Wild show is presented with live THX certified L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound in partnership with THX and L-Acoustics. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show, directed by Amy Tinkham, opens with a roughly 30-minute retrospective of the band's career with previously unreleased audio and visuals from Aerosmith's archive. For this segment, Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for The Beatles' Love by Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, took some of the band’s classic music and material from recording sessions and remixed it for immersive sound at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

