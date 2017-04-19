AEROSMITH Drummer JOEY KRAMER Lists Austin-Area Luxury Home For $2.23 Million; Photo Gallery

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has put his sprawling luxury home up for sale after deciding to escape the prying eyes of fans and seek more seclusion in the Texas Hill Country, reports Austin Business Journal.

Kramer has listed his Cimarron Hills Estate property in Georgetown, north of Austin, with an asking price of $2.23 million. The address is 105 E. Cimarron Hills Trail.

Megan DiBartolo of The Winnett Group, who has been friends with Kramer and his wife Linda since she sold them the property in 2011, has the listing. DiBartolo and her husband have taken several trips to see Aerosmith perform in venues such as the Hollywood Bowl and Las Vegas since getting to know the Kramers.

The property covers 2.7 acres and is surrounded by the Cimarron Hills Golf Course and country club on three sides. Whoever buys the home will have another celebrity - former Major League Baseball pitcher Nolan Ryan - as a neighbor.

