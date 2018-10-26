AEROSMITH Drummer JOEY KRAMER Lists San Antonio-Area Home For $3.9 Million; Photo Gallery

Joey Kramer, drummer for Aerosmith, is getting the hell out of dodge. Kramer and wife Linda moved to Boerne, Texas two years ago in hopes of finding a more secluded living space from their previous Austin home. Apparently the home is a little too secluded, with Kramer listing the home for sale at $3.9 million, reports San Antonio Current.

The home, built in 2016, features four bedrooms, four full baths and 2 half baths. Naturally, it takes up a lot of space – specifically 7,698 square feet over a 14.4 acre lot. For further details, and to view a 28-image slide show, click the SAC link above. To see the actual listing, click here.

In other news, Viva Las Aerosmith! The Bad Boys from Boston will be heading to Sin City. Starting April 6th, 2019 the band will kick off their 18-date residency at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM. For VIP info and ticket options, head here. A video trailer can be found below.

Dates include:

April 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2, 4, 7, 9

Aerosmith VIP Experiences will be available as an upgrade to any ticket. VIP experiences may include a Meet & Greet with band members, exclusive Backstage Tour and access to the Aerosmith Memorabilia Exhibit. Click here for more details.