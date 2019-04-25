AEROSMITH Drummer JOEY KRAMER Will Not Perform At Vegas Residency Friday Night Due To "Minor Accident"

On April 23rd, Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer was mysteriously absent as the band continued their Deuces Are Wild residency at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's reported that Kramer's drum tech, John Douglas, filled in.

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes tweeted earlier today: From @Aerosmith management: "@joeykramer had a minor accident and is totally fine, but he hurt his shoulder in the process so he won't be playing tomorrow." Tomorrow meaning Friday @ParkTheaterLV. No other information at this time.

From @Aerosmith management: “@joeykramer had a minor accident and is totally fine, but he hurt his shoulder in the process so he won’t be playing tomorrow.” Tomorrow meaning Friday @ParkTheaterLV. No other information at this time. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) April 25, 2019

The Deuces Are Wild show is presented with live THX certified L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound in partnership with THX and L-Acoustics. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show, directed by Amy Tinkham, opens with a roughly 30-minute retrospective of the band's career with previously unreleased audio and visuals from Aerosmith's archive. For this segment, Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for The Beatles' Love by Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, took some of the band’s classic music and material from recording sessions and remixed it for immersive sound at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

For VIP info and ticket options, head here.

Remaining dates include:

April 26

June 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2, 4, 7, 9

Aerosmith VIP Experiences will be available as an upgrade to any ticket. VIP experiences may include a Meet & Greet with band members, exclusive Backstage Tour and access to the Aerosmith Memorabilia Exhibit. Click here for more details.

Aerosmith has issued the following video recap from April 6th - opening night - of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency.