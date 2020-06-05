AEROSMITH - European Tour Rescheduled For 2021
June 5, 2020, 38 minutes ago
Aerosmith have announced the postponement of their European tour, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A message from the band: "Aerosmith is and always will be a band for the fans, of the fans and by the fans. It is for this reason that we have made the decision to reschedule our European Tour to summer 2021, in an effort to keep the focus on the health and well-being of everyone during this unprecedented time.
"Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new dates listed below. If you are a ticket holder, your point of purchase will be in contact directly with further details.
"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, it has not been possible to reschedule our show in Mönchengladbach, we are beyond disappointed and look forward to seeing our fans in Germany as soon as we can. In the meantime, please be safe and kind to one another. Love, Aerosmith."
New dates:
May
29 - Moscow, Russia
June
2 - Zurich, Switzerland
5 - Madrid, Spain
8 - Lisbon, Portugal
11 - Milan, Italy
14 - Paris, France
17 - Middelfart, Denmark
20 - Dessel, Belgium
23 - London, UK
29 - Manchester, UK
July
5 - Krakow, Poland
8 - Prague, Czech Republic
12 - Budapest, Hungary
15 - Vienna, Austria