AEROSMITH Forced To Cancel Las Vegas Show After STEVEN TYLER Loses His Voice

Aerosmith were forced to cancel their September 26th show in Las Vegas, NV due to frontman Steven Tyler losing his voice. Tyler broke the news via Twitter:

I LOST MY VOICE… BUT I CAN’T TALK ABOUT IT.

REFUNDS FOR THURSDAY 26TH OF SEPTEMBER'S CANCELED PERFORMANCE WILL BE ISSUED AT POINT OF PURCHASE.@Aerosmith #DEUCESAREWILD pic.twitter.com/XlCnfqYks1 — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) 27. September 2019



"Sin City we aren't done yet!," Aerosmith declares. "Due to extraordinary demand, new dates have been added through June 2020 for the Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency at Park Theater at Park MGM! September 21st through December 4th, 2019 tickets are on sale now. New 2020 dates on sale Friday, September 13th at 10AM PT!"

New 2020 dates:

Wednesday, January 29

Friday, January 31

Monday, February 3

Wednesday, February 5

Saturday, February 8

Monday, February 10

Thursday, February 13

Saturday, February 15

Wednesday, May 20

Saturday, May 23

Monday, May 25

Thursday, May 28

Saturday, May 30

Tuesday, June 2

Thursday, June 4