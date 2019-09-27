AEROSMITH Forced To Cancel Las Vegas Show After STEVEN TYLER Loses His Voice
September 27, 2019, 5 minutes ago
Aerosmith were forced to cancel their September 26th show in Las Vegas, NV due to frontman Steven Tyler losing his voice. Tyler broke the news via Twitter:
I LOST MY VOICE… BUT I CAN’T TALK ABOUT IT.— Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) 27. September 2019
REFUNDS FOR THURSDAY 26TH OF SEPTEMBER'S CANCELED PERFORMANCE WILL BE ISSUED AT POINT OF PURCHASE.@Aerosmith #DEUCESAREWILD pic.twitter.com/XlCnfqYks1
"Sin City we aren't done yet!," Aerosmith declares. "Due to extraordinary demand, new dates have been added through June 2020 for the Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency at Park Theater at Park MGM! September 21st through December 4th, 2019 tickets are on sale now. New 2020 dates on sale Friday, September 13th at 10AM PT!"
New 2020 dates:
Wednesday, January 29
Friday, January 31
Monday, February 3
Wednesday, February 5
Saturday, February 8
Monday, February 10
Thursday, February 13
Saturday, February 15
Wednesday, May 20
Saturday, May 23
Monday, May 25
Thursday, May 28
Saturday, May 30
Tuesday, June 2
Thursday, June 4