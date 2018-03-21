AEROSMITH Frontman's STEVEN TYLER: Out On A Limb Documentary Selected As Opening Night Film Of Nashville Film Festival

The documentary Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb has been selected as the opening night film of the Nashville Film Festival on May 10th, reports Variety.

The date has also been proclaimed "Steven Tyler Day” by Nashville Mayor David Briley. In addition, Tyler will perform with Nashville-based The Loving Mary Band at The Woods at Fontanel on May 12th.

“Nashville is a key part of my musical journey and has had an influential place in my career, so this recognition from the city is a tremendous honor,” said Tyler. “I’m also so touched that the Nashville Film Festival selected Steven Tyler: Out On A Limb to kick off opening night of this year’s event with our world premiere.”

Momentum Pictures will release the film on VOD and digital HD on May 15th. Read more at Variety.com.

Tyler, along with Nashville's Loving Mary Band, have announced dates for North America and Europe this summer. The tour is set to launch on June 12th at Artwork Amphitheater in Lewiston, NY, and will conclude on August 7th at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Tickets on sale now.

Tour dates:

June

12 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

18 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park

21 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

27 - Detroit, MI - MotorCity Casino Hotel

30 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live

July

7 - Naperville, IL - Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest

11 - Calgary, AB - Cowboys Stampede Tent

15 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Sous Les Etoiles Festival

18 - Trieste, Italy - Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia

24 - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival, Piazza Colbert

27 - Rome, Italy - Rome Cavea

30 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Real

August

2 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Festival

7 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town