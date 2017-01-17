AEROSMITH Frontman STEVEN TYLER Performs At NASCAR Champion KURT BUSCH’s Wedding Celebration

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler recently performed at the wedding celebration of NASCAR champ, Kurt Busch and his new wife.

NASCAR.com reports: “With the season-opening festivities at Daytona International Speedway right around the corner, drivers are taking the last few weeks of the offseason to make sure they're livin' on the edge, not wanting to miss one thing on their downtime bucket list before they get back in the saddle again.

“Okay, now that we've got all of the cleverly-placed Aerosmith references out of the (walk this) way, here's a photo of singer Steven Tyler performing at Kurt and Ashley Busch's recent wedding celebration after the pair wed overseas earlier this month.”

Big thanks to @IamStevenT for his legendary show @ our wedding celebration! 💃🏼🕺🏼💕@MrsAshleyBusch & I had an epic time! More pics to come. pic.twitter.com/sbFGDbY0an — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) January 17, 2017





Stern Pinball, Inc., the world's oldest and largest producer of arcade-quality pinball machines, and Epic Rights, Aerosmith’s global licensing agent, recently announced the availability of a new line of pinball machines that honor the classic and iconic rock band, Aerosmith.

Stern Pinball’s Aerosmith machines reflect the high-energy and excitement that accompanies the experience of a live Aerosmith concert. Players will rock to nine famous Aerosmith hits in the concert arena playfield and embark on an exhilarating pinball experience. Players score points and finish game objectives to raise the audience’s levels of energy, thrill and enjoyment. Higher scores amplify the experience–the higher the energy level, the bigger and louder the show–resulting in an Aerosmith pinball experience that cannot be matched.

The hard-hitting feisty American rock group best known for their powerful fusion of rock and blues has reached fans for more than four decades. This colorful band includes the much loved pop culture personalities of Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. With sales of more than 70 million albums in the United States and more than 150 million albums worldwide. Aerosmith is one of the world’s all time best-selling American rock bands. To date, they have been awarded 25 gold albums, 18 platinum albums and 12 multi-platinum albums.

“We’re thrilled to have Aerosmith join the ranks of Stern Pinball’s rock and roll line-up,” said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern Pinball. “Aerosmith is an iconic band with a devoted fan base. Fans of both the band and pinball will be able to appreciate the extraordinary experience that the Aerosmith pinball machines provide.”

The Aerosmith machines all feature original hand-drawn art provided by “Dirty” Donny Gillies, who has produced work for bands including The Hellacopters, The Melvins, Queens of the Stone Age, The Wildhearts, Electric Frankenstein and the 5.6.7.8's, but is most noted for his work with metal band Metallica. In addition, the machines feature custom speech from Brendon Small, creator of Metalocalypse, the American animated television series centering around a death metal band. Players will be mesmerized by the interactive “Jacky on the Box” mechanical feature on the playfield. Jacky sits on a toy box allowing players to launch pinballs through the air and slam dunk the steel ball into the box. The more balls launched into the box, the higher the opportunity for a player to earn multiballs.

“The Aerosmith pinball machines are an ideal way to expand the band’s global brand because they provide a unique and fun experience for fans and consumers of all ages,” said Lisa Streff, Executive Vice President, Global Licensing, of Epic Rights.

In addition to the heart pounding music and game experience, the machine features a full-color high-definition display. In conjunction with Stern Pinball’s new SPIKE-2 electronic platform, the display enables high-definition graphics and innovative animations. The game includes a high-fidelity 3-channel audio system that is three times more powerful than audio systems of previous generations. Aerosmith Pinball entertains with an amazing array of modern and classic features, making it suitable for all skill levels.

Aerosmith Pinball is available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

MSRP:

Pro Model: $6199

Premium Model: $7899

Limited Edition Model: $8999