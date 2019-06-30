AEROSMITH Frontman STEVEN TYLER Performs THE BEATLES Classic "Helter Skelter" With PAUL McCARTNEY Live In Las Vegas (Video)

On June 28th, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler joined The Beatles legend Paul McCartney on stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV for The Beatles classic "Helter Skelter". Fan-filmed video is available below.

Aerosmith kicked off the second leg of their Las Vegas residency, Deuces Are Wild, on June 19th. Watch a new promo video below:

The Deuces Are Wild show is presented with live THX certified L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound in partnership with THX and L-Acoustics. The show, directed by Amy Tinkham, opens with a roughly 30-minute retrospective of the band's career with previously unreleased audio and visuals from Aerosmith's archive. For this segment, Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for The Beatles' Love by Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, took some of the band’s classic music and material from recording sessions and remixed it for immersive sound at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Remaining dates include:

July 2, 4, 7, 9