AEROSMITH Frontman STEVEN TYLER Talks Upcoming "Farewell" Tour - "The Passion Is Still There"

In a new interview with People, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler discussed the band's upcoming "farewell" tour, which may or may not be goodbye for the rock icons. Following is an excerpt from the chat:

Tyler says he “can’t say for sure” whether the farewell tour the end of Aerosmith, which launched in 1970.

“We’ve gone through trying to get a job in a club that we thought was the only way we could pay our rent and having nobody there and asking the owner of the club, ‘Can we please leave? There’s no one here’ and the guy saying no — to being in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and everything in between: rehabs and arguments and children being born and marriages coming and going and ups and downs and different managers and lawsuits and record labels. We’ve done so much; one thing we’ve never done is a farewell tour, so you never know — it may wipe the slate clean of some of the problems, things that happen with each other.”

Adds Tyler: “The band’s been together for 40 years. Can you imagine? There are no marriages together for 40 years where the passion still runs as deep as it did the first 10 years, in my humble opinion … But the passion is still there.”

Aerosmith’s “farewell” tour launches this May in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more than 45 years, Aerosmith has been the quintessential rock & roll band, becoming one of the most influential and loved groups in the world, due to their mass appeal, unforgettable songs and groundbreaking live shows.

Tour dates:

May

17 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Hayarkon Park

20 - Batumi, Georgia - Black Sea Arena

23 - Moscow, Russia - Olympiski

26 - Munich, Germany - Konigsplatz

30 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbuhne

June

2 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

8 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock Festival

11 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

14 - Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena

17 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

23 - Florence, Italy - Firenze Rocks Festival

26 - Lisbon, Portugal - Meo Arena

29 - Madrid, Spain - Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios

July

2 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest Barcelona

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion