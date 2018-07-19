AEROSMITH Frontman STEVEN TYLER To Guest On Fox News Channel’s OBJECTified This Sunday; Video Preview

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler will guest on a brand new episode of Fox News Channel’s OBJECTified, hosted by TMZ's Harvey Levin, on Sunday, July 22nd at 8 PM, ET / 5 PM, PT. A couple of video previews can be found below.

OBJECTified profiles celebrities and newsmakers, using objects they’ve hung on to over the years. On the new episode, Tyler talks about his rock and roll lifestyle and how he paid for his cheating.



